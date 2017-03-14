Bantam Flyers finish 2nd at ERBHL playoff tournament

WHITECOURT, A.B. — The Northern Metalic Bantam Flyers officially finished second in the Rural Black Division after the Division playoff tournament last weekend.

The Bantam Flyers got off to a great start in their first game against host Whitecourt. After splitting the season series against the Bantam Wolverines, the Flyers were determined to get the win. Devan Minard, Noah Lang, and Owen Floriant scored in the first period, with Landon Hatton and Nathan Brownlee tallying assists. Lang added an assist on Kurtis Lee’s goal in the second to make it 4-0, before James Kitney added a pair of goals, both times assisted by Minard. With just under three minutes remaining, Minard scored his second of the game assisted by Lang and Kitney to seal the 7-0 win over the host team.

The Flyers had a very difficult Saturday schedule, with games against the #1 seeded Fort McMurray Oil Barons and #2 seeded Grande Prairie Athletic Club Storm. Both games were nail-biters. Hunter Brown scored a pair of goals against Grande Prairie, John Herrington got a goal and an assist, while Kurtis Lee tallied an assist on Brown’s second of the game. Against Fort Mac, it was Herrington that would score twice, including the game-winner late in the third. Devan Minard and Nathan Brownlee also scored once each. Brownlee would also add a helper, along with James Kitney. Kurtis Lee tallied a pair of assists in Saturday afternoon’s 4-3 win.

On Sunday, the Flyers started the day in the final round robin game against Peace River at 10:30, while Fort Mac and Grande Prairie played at 8:00 for the right to meet Fort St. John in the final. After clinching a berth in the finals, the Flyers ended up losing against Peace River 5-4 in the mean-nothing game.

The Flyers mounted three comebacks in the final against Fort McMurray, who slaughtered Grande Prairie 11-3 to advance to the final. Tied 4-4 going into the final eight minutes, the Bantam Flyers gave up three goals to fall to the Barons 7-4.

The Bantam Flyers are off to BC Provincials in Powell River starting Mar.19 for games against Port Moody, Penticton, and Campbell River.