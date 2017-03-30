B.C. government reaches agreements with Kitselas First Nation over LNG benefits

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Another First Nation has come to agreements with the B.C. government when it comes to LNG facilities and benefits on the north coast.

The B.C. government announced today that they have reached agreements with the Kitselas First Nation over the proposed Pacific Northwest LNG and LNG Canada projects.

“The agreements provide benefits to the Kitselas First Nation based on specific steps in the development of a coastal LNG industry and reflect Kitselas support for an industry that is environmentally and socially responsible, and respectful of Aboriginal rights.”

The government says the Coastal Fund Benefits Agreement defines ongoing financial benefits for the Kitselas First Nation before and during export operations, including those linked to PNW LNG, LNG Canada and any additional LNG export facilities that may be built in the Prince Rupert or Kitimat area.

Funding from the agreements will be used for:

Community development projects and social initiatives

Investment in renewable energy projects and community energy planning

Education and skills training, in particular for Kitselas community members to participate

in business or employment opportunities created by LNG projects

Economic development, including investment that supports LNG development activities

͞These agreements reflect Kitselas͛continued commitment to sustainable economic development in our territory and in B.C.͛s Northwest. Together with our agreements with Pacific Northwest LNG and LNG Canada, they balance our stewardship responsibility for the lands and resources with the objective of participating in the economic future of B.C. Through the Reconciliation Agreement, we expect to grow our government-to-government relationship with the Province to one that is mature, respectful and wide reaching.” – Chief Joe Bevan, Kitselas First Nation

The Kitselas First Nation has also entered into a reconciliation agreement with B.C. The reconciliation agreement includes funding for a community wellness process to address the effects of industrial development on the Kitselas community.