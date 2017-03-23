B.C. Government has 64 natural gas pipeline benefits agreements with 29 eligible First Nations, mainly in northeast B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Government says they have entered into agreements with more than 90% of eligible First Nations located along four proposed natural gas pipeline routes.

There currently is a total of 64 benefits agreements with 29 First Nations.

Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Pipeline Project

The Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Pipeline Project is scheduled to be a gas pipeline to deliver natural gas from Hudson’s Hope to the planned Pacific NorthWest LNG facility near Prince Rupert.

To date, The B.C. Government says that 17 of the 19 First Nations along the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline route have pipeline benefits agreements. 14 of those agreements are currently public and the others will be made public at a later date.

Public agreements are with the following First Nations groups:

Doig River First Nation

Halfway River First Nation

McLeod Lake Indian Band

Gitanyow First Nation

Gitxsan First Nation

Lake Babine First Nation

Nisga’a First Nation

Yekooche First Nation

Takla Lake First Nation

Tl’azt’en First Nation

Gitxaala First Nation

Kitselas First Nation

Lax Kw’alaams Band

Metlakatla First Nation

Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project

The Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project is scheduled to be a 670 kilometre natural gas pipeline from the Dawson Creek area to the proposed LNG Canada facility near Kitimat.

The Government has 17 of the 20 First Nations along the proposed pipeline route. 14 of those are also public and the others will be made public at a later date.

Agreements that have been made public are with the following First Nations groups:

Doig River First Nation

Halfway River First Nation

McLeod Lake Indian Band

Saulteau First Nations

West Moberly Lake First Nations

Lheidli T’enneh First Nation

Yekooche First Nation

Nee Tahi Buhn First Nation

Moricetown Indian Band

Skin Tyee First Nation

Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Burns Lake Band

Stellat’en First Nation

Kitselas First Nation

Westcoast Connector Gas Transmission Project

The Westcoast Connector Gas Transmission Project is scheduled to be a natural gas pipeline approximately 850 kilometres in length to carry natural gas from production areas in northeast B.C. to BG Canada’s proposed LNG export facility on Ridley Island, near Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

Agreements with 15 of 19 First Nations have been reached along the proposed route. The following five of those have been made public:

Gitanyow First Nation

Takla Lake First Nation

Gitxaala First Nation

Kitselas First Nation

Metlakatla First Nation

Pacific Trail Pipeline Project

The Pacific Trail Pipeline Project is scheduled to be a 480 kilometre natural gas pipeline to deliver gas from Summit Lake, B.C. to the Kitimat LNG facility site at Bish Cove on the northwest coast.

The Government says that all 16 First Nations located along the proposed route have come together to form the First Nations Limited Partnership (FNLP).

The 16 First Nations involved in the FNLP are:

Haisla Nation

Kitselas First Nation

Lax Kw’alaams Band

Lheidli T’enneh First Nation

McLeod Lake Indian Band

Metlakatla First Nation

Nadleh Whut’en First Nation

Nak’azdli Band

Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band

Saik’uz First Nation

Skin Tyee First Nation

Stellat’en First Nation

Ts’il Kaz Koh (Burns Lake) First Nation

West Moberly First Nations

Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Moricetown Band

You can view the agreements that are public at: http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/consulting-with-first-nations/first-nations-negotiations/natural-gas-pipeline-benefits-agreements.