B.C. Government has 64 natural gas pipeline benefits agreements with 29 eligible First Nations, mainly in northeast B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Government says they have entered into agreements with more than 90% of eligible First Nations located along four proposed natural gas pipeline routes.
There currently is a total of 64 benefits agreements with 29 First Nations.
Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Pipeline Project
The Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Pipeline Project is scheduled to be a gas pipeline to deliver natural gas from Hudson’s Hope to the planned Pacific NorthWest LNG facility near Prince Rupert.
To date, The B.C. Government says that 17 of the 19 First Nations along the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline route have pipeline benefits agreements. 14 of those agreements are currently public and the others will be made public at a later date.
Public agreements are with the following First Nations groups:
- Doig River First Nation
- Halfway River First Nation
- McLeod Lake Indian Band
- Gitanyow First Nation
- Gitxsan First Nation
- Lake Babine First Nation
- Nisga’a First Nation
- Yekooche First Nation
- Takla Lake First Nation
- Tl’azt’en First Nation
- Gitxaala First Nation
- Kitselas First Nation
- Lax Kw’alaams Band
- Metlakatla First Nation
Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project
The Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project is scheduled to be a 670 kilometre natural gas pipeline from the Dawson Creek area to the proposed LNG Canada facility near Kitimat.
The Government has 17 of the 20 First Nations along the proposed pipeline route. 14 of those are also public and the others will be made public at a later date.
Agreements that have been made public are with the following First Nations groups:
- Doig River First Nation
- Halfway River First Nation
- McLeod Lake Indian Band
- Saulteau First Nations
- West Moberly Lake First Nations
- Lheidli T’enneh First Nation
- Yekooche First Nation
- Nee Tahi Buhn First Nation
- Moricetown Indian Band
- Skin Tyee First Nation
- Wet’suwet’en First Nation
- Burns Lake Band
- Stellat’en First Nation
- Kitselas First Nation
Westcoast Connector Gas Transmission Project
The Westcoast Connector Gas Transmission Project is scheduled to be a natural gas pipeline approximately 850 kilometres in length to carry natural gas from production areas in northeast B.C. to BG Canada’s proposed LNG export facility on Ridley Island, near Prince Rupert, British Columbia.
Agreements with 15 of 19 First Nations have been reached along the proposed route. The following five of those have been made public:
- Gitanyow First Nation
- Takla Lake First Nation
- Gitxaala First Nation
- Kitselas First Nation
- Metlakatla First Nation
Pacific Trail Pipeline Project
The Pacific Trail Pipeline Project is scheduled to be a 480 kilometre natural gas pipeline to deliver gas from Summit Lake, B.C. to the Kitimat LNG facility site at Bish Cove on the northwest coast.
The Government says that all 16 First Nations located along the proposed route have come together to form the First Nations Limited Partnership (FNLP).
The 16 First Nations involved in the FNLP are:
- Haisla Nation
- Kitselas First Nation
- Lax Kw’alaams Band
- Lheidli T’enneh First Nation
- McLeod Lake Indian Band
- Metlakatla First Nation
- Nadleh Whut’en First Nation
- Nak’azdli Band
- Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band
- Saik’uz First Nation
- Skin Tyee First Nation
- Stellat’en First Nation
- Ts’il Kaz Koh (Burns Lake) First Nation
- West Moberly First Nations
- Wet’suwet’en First Nation
- Moricetown Band
You can view the agreements that are public at: http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/consulting-with-first-nations/first-nations-negotiations/natural-gas-pipeline-benefits-agreements.