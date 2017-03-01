Applications for IMAGINE grants now being accepted by Northern Health

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health announced today that they are now accepting applications for IMAGINE grants.

The grants provide funding to community organizations, schools or Parent Advisory Councils, service agencies, First Nations bands or organizations, municipalities, regional districts, and other partners with projects that make northern communities healthier.

“Many local governments, community groups, schools, First Nations organizations, and other stakeholders are leaders and promoters of healthy living,” said Health Minister Terry Lake. “These groups play a pivotal role in promoting health, preventing injury and chronic disease where residents of northern B.C. live, work, learn, and play. Supporting their innovative ideas through the IMAGINE grants is another way we are working together towards our shared priorities of healthy early childhood development, injury prevention, mental wellness, and more.”

IMAGINE grants fund community-based projects with a focus on one or more of the following areas:

Healthy eating and food security

Physical activity and active living

Injury prevention

Tobacco-free communities

Mental wellness

Prevention of alcohol-related harm

Healthy early childhood development

Healthy aging

Applicants are able to apply for funding of up to $5,000 for each project. Preference will be given to projects that encourage different community groups to work together, address something that is missing in the community, help those who are disadvantaged or vulnerable, develop skills and resources in the community, and feature a plan to live on in the community after the funding ends.

Applications are being accepted from March 1, 2017, to March 31, 2017. Projects must end prior to November 30, 2017.

Northern Health says the most recent cycle of grant funding awarded nearly $250,000 to 68 projects in 29 communities across northern B.C. last November.

For more information, visit: https://northernhealth.ca/YourHealth/HealthyLivingCommunities/ImagineGrants.aspx.