Alaska Highway closed south of Taylor

UPDATE #3: As of 2:00 p.m., the Alaska Highway has reopened.
UPDATE #2: Drive BC now says that the estimated time that the Alaska Highway will reopen is 3:00 p.m.
UPDATE: Drive BC says that the estimated time of the highway reopening is 1:00 p.m.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed 27km south of Taylor due to a vehicle incident.
Drivebc.ca, says the highway is closed in both directions just south of of the Kiskatinaw Bridge, but there is a detour available using the Road 7 Parland and Road 254 Magisun.
There is no estimate on when the highway will re-open.
The next update on the road will be issued at 9 a.m.
