Alaska Highway closed south of Taylor

UPDATE #3: As of 2:00 p.m., the Alaska Highway has reopened.

UPDATE #2: Drive BC now says that the estimated time that the Alaska Highway will reopen is 3:00 p.m.

UPDATE: Drive BC says that the estimated time of the highway reopening is 1:00 p.m.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed 27km south of Taylor due to a vehicle incident.

Drivebc.ca, says the highway is closed in both directions just south of of the Kiskatinaw Bridge, but there is a detour available using the Road 7 Parland and Road 254 Magisun.

There is no estimate on when the highway will re-open.

The next update on the road will be issued at 9 a.m.

#BCHwy97 Closed 27km South of #TaylorBC due to vehicle incident. Detour available see: https://t.co/T7UJlwVCOE — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) March 31, 2017