Accident closes Highway 2 just north of Pouce Coupe

UPDATE: Drive BC says that Highway 2 has been reopened to single lane-alternating traffic in both directions.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Motorists travelling south of Dawson Creek towards Pouce Coupe or Grande Prairie are advised to plan an alternate route, after an accident closed Highway 2 in both directions late this morning.

According to an update from Drive BC, a vehicle incident caused the highway to be closed in both directions roughly 1.5 kilometres north of Pouce Coupe at 11:42 a.m. today. Drive BC said in the update that the road is closed in both directions, and an assessment is in progress. There is currently no detour around the incident in place.

Drive BC added that they will have an update on the incident at 1:00 p.m. No word yet from the RCMP on the number of vehicles involved, or if there are any casualties.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have updates as soon as they become available.