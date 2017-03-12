$500,000 Lotto 6/49 Extra winning ticket belongs to someone in Peace River South

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If you play the lottery regularly or bought a ticket for the draw yesterday, you may want to check your ticket if you are in the Peace River South area.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation website, someone has won the Lotto 6/49 Extra prize which has a prize payout of $500,000.

Of course, someone who may not live in the area could have won, but nonetheless a winning ticket has been purchased from Peace River South.

The winning numbers for the Extra were: 27, 69, 80, 93.

This is the second time in the span of a month someone in the Peace River Region has won a prize from the lottery. Back in February, one person from Fort St. John won and shared a $1,000,000 prize with two people in Ontario.