More than 2,000 workers now employed building Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — According to BC Hydro’s latest employment statistics, there are now more than 2,000 people employed in building the Site C dam.

The latest employment statistics show that there were 2,124 total workers on the Site C project in January 2017. 1,719 of those workers, or 81 percent, were from B.C. Of those total workers, 677 personnel on site that month, or 41 percent, were residents of the Peace River Regional District. Additional statistics also showed that:

There were 195 Aboriginal people, 257 women, and 42 apprentices employed by contractors on the Site C project site in January.

“I’m pleased to see that the construction of Site C is continuing to create good jobs for British Columbians,” said Bill Bennett, Minister of Energy and Mines. “There are now more than 2,000 workers on this project, with over 1,700 of those jobs going to British Columbians.”

The latest job numbers reflect an increase in construction activities as main civil works advances and highway realignment work gets underway on the project.

“Site C construction is making a significant contribution to the region’s economy,” said Mike Bernier, MLA for Peace River South. “I’m pleased to see that there are now almost 700 people from the Peace River Regional District working on the project.”

Additional construction activities are scheduled to take place this year as the turbines and generators contractor mobilizes to site this spring. BC Hydro expects to award the next contract for a major component of the $8.3 billion dam, that for the generating station and spillways civil works, later this year.