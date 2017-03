GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing youth.

13 year-old Mary Estelle was reported missing on March 10th. Estelle is described as: Caucasian, standing 5’1” tall, weighing 115 lbs, with brown eyes, and brown hair.

Police are asking anyone who knows of Estelle’s whereabouts or who has recently been in contact with her to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.