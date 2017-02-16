YRB lifts Travel Advisory, flooding occurring across Highway 97, concerns of freezing roads overnight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Yellowhead Road & Bridge has lifted the travel advisory that they issued earlier this morning due to icy road conditions, mainly on side roads in the North Peace.

Rodney Hafner, Operations Manager with Yellowhead Road & Bridge, said in an email on Thursday night that road conditions have improved but they are preparing for roads freezing overnight.

“Still though, there are areas, which have slippery sections, but crews have the majority of roads sanded and ice bladed, giving better traction. Concerns for freezing overnight. Drive with caution and be aware of changing road conditions.”

YRB says that there is currently flooding across Highway 97 by Finning Frontage Road by Kenworthin Fort St. John. They are reminding everyone to slow down and drive with caution.

If you have questions, concerns or want to report a road hazard, please contact Yellowhead Road & Bridge toll free 24/7 at 1-888-883-6688.

For the latest highway conditions, visit DriveBC.