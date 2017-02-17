Yellowhead Road & Bridge reissues Travel Advisory for North Peace side roads

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Yellowhead Road & Bridge has once again issued a Travel Advisory for North Peace side roads.

Rodney Hafner, Operations Manager with YRB, says freezing conditions overnight have made the roads slick.

“The roads were all wet last night, so with the temperatures dropping overnight it has created icy conditions. Side roads which have compact snow and low traffic volumes are particularly slippery. The rainfall and warm temperatures is drawing frost out of the ground and creating a crust of ice on side roads, along with ponding water. Please slow down where there is ponding on roads.”

Travellers are being asked to avoid the roads if possible. If travelling these roads, please use extreme caution and allow extra space for travel/stopping distances.

YRB is expecting temperatures to drop as low as -11 with chance for flurries tonight. Accumulations are expected to be minimal, however, please continue to travel with caution overnight. Crews are out plowing, sanding/salting and ice blading and will continue to work throughout the night.

If you have questions, concerns or want to report a road hazard, please contact Yellowhead Road & Brdige toll free 24/7 at 1-888-883-6688.