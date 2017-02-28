Woman missing in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Police in Grande Prairie are seeking help from the public in their search for a missing woman.

28 year-old Veronica Leon was reported missing Monday morning at 11:15 a.m. after not having had contact with her family since February 23rd.

Leon is described as Aborginal with fair skin, standing 5’3”, weighing 212 lbs, with shoulder-length bleach blonde hair, and brown eyes. She has tattoos of hearts and family members on her right arm, and was last seen wearing a black goose down jacket.

There is a general concern for Leon’s well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible. Police are asking anyone who knows of Leon’s whereabouts or has recently been in contact with her to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.