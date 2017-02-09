Woman missing in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Police in Grande Prairie are on the lookout after a woman has gone missing from the Swan City.

43 year-old Lisa Bzowy was last seen on Wednesday, February 1st at approximately 7:30 p.m. at her home in Grande Prairie. Bzowy is Caucasian, standing 5’7” tall, weighing 110 lbs, with brown hair, and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing superhero pajama pants and a blue tank top.

There is a general concern for Bzowy’s well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible. Police are asking anyone who knows of Bzowy’s whereabouts or has recently been in contact with her to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).