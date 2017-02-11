Winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One person in Fort St. John will share $1,000,000 with two people in Ontario after Friday’s Lotto Max Draw.

One winning ticket was purchased in Fort St. John with the numbers of 13 31 36 38 40 41 42. This same number was also purchased in two different places in Ontario meaning the three winners will split the $1,000,000.

The $60 million jackpot was also awarded Friday, with the winning ticket purchased in Quebec.

There were 26 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs in last night’s Lotto Max, and 10 of them were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 17 will be approximately $26 million.