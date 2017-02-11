Winds could reach 90 km/h by Sunday in the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the North and South Peace in B.C. Wind speeds could reach gusts of up to 90 km/h by Sunday morning.

The forecast calls for the wind to gust up to 60 km/h by Saturday afternoon and increasing overnight with gusts up to 90 km/h. Winds will ease later in the day on Sunday. See the full warning below:

3:22 AM PST Saturday 11 February 2017

Wind warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

Winds will reach gusts of 90 km/h by Sunday morning.

A strong ridge of high pressure will remain south of BC as a deep low pressure centre crosses southern Yukon tonight. The resulting southwest flow over central BC will strengthen today and peak Sunday morning. Winds will ease later Sunday as the low moves eastward.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #BCStorm.