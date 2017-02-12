Wind warning continues for North and South Peace

UPDATE: Environment Canada now says we could see wind gust from 80 km/h to 100 km/h.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A wind warning issued Saturday remains in effect for the B.C. Peace region. The warning says gusts could reach up to 90 km/h Sunday morning.

A southwest flow over central B.C. will strengthen Sunday morning causing the extreme wind gusts. Winds will then ease Sunday evening as the low moves to the east.

The City of Fort St. John issued a warning Saturday saying events at the annual High on Ice Winter Fest may have to be cancelled if the forecast for high winds is correct. As of Sunday morning, all of the events planned for Sunday were a go. If that changes, updates will be posted on our Facebook page or you can also check the City’s Facebook page.

The strong winds have caused several power outages in the B.C. Peace. As of 7 a.m. Sunday morning there were 5 small outages affecting just under 300 customers in the area of Hudson’s Hope and near Chetwynd. For updates on power outages, visit www.bchydro.com/outages

Below is a copy of the full weather warning from Environment Canada.

3:48 AM PST Sunday 12 February 2017

Wind warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.

Winds will reach gusts of 90 km/h later this morning.

A strong ridge of high pressure will remain just to the south of BC as a deep low pressure centre crosses the southern Yukon today. The resulting southwest flow over the central BC will strengthen this morning. Winds will ease this evening as the low moves eastward.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.