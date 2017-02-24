Well known Tumbler Ridge volunteer to receive Medal of Good Citizenship

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier will present a volunteer from Tumbler Ridge with the Medal of Good Citizenship.

Larry White is being recognized for his work in the following areas:

Serving as vice-president on the Wolverine Nordic and Mountain Society White also helps develop and maintain the ski cabin as well as hiking and cross-country trails. He led the partnership with BC Parks in Monkman Provincial Park to build backcountry trails and campsites and runs Itchy Feet, the group’s armchair travel club.

An active volunteer and director of the Tumbler Ridge Museum Foundation, White attended training at the Royal Tyrrell Museum so as to voluntarily participate in B.C.’s first dinosaur excavation and he assists his wife run the Tumbler Ridge Archives.

For years he has been the race supervisor of the Emperor’s Challenge on Mount Babcock and the biggest off-road running event in B.C.

A member of the Grizzly Valley Saddle Club board of director, he volunteers with trail construction and maintenance and arena maintenance, and has an assistant donkey handler for many events.

He volunteers for the Tumbler Ridge Community Garden and is the president of its Board of Directors.

He volunteers for the Tumbler Ridge Community Forest and Emergency Social Services (ESS), and has been president of the library board.

The community can better serve youth through his many of his efforts including fundraising for and the construction of the community skate park, obtaining the climbing wall for the teen centre, travelling to the Yukon to bring it to Tumbler Ridge and then helping train volunteers to operate the equipment and belaying of climbers; and coaching baseball and coaching and refereeing minor hockey.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 4 at 12:00 p.m. at the Dinosaur Discovery Galley and Peace Region Paleontology Research Centre.

The Medal of Good Citizenship was launched back in 2015 by Premier Christy Clark. The award is given to individuals that ‘through exceptional long-term service, have made outstanding contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward’.

White moved to Tumbler Ridge with his wife Crys back in 2001.

Premier Christy Clark says White has left his mark in Tumbler Ridge.

“Everywhere you go in Tumbler Ridge, you see a community or institution where Larry White has left his mark. From competitive off-road running events, maintaining spectacular hiking trails, and helping drive the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark, Larry has invested a lot of time and energy in his corner of the world – and it shows.”

White says he is thrilled to receive the award, thanking those who nominated him when there were so many others to choose from.

“I am extremely honoured to receive the BC Medal of Good Citizenship. It has been a pleasure to work with the various groups and organizations. I thank the many individuals who singled me out among an amazing group of volunteers in Tumbler Ridge.”

White also served one term on Tumbler Ridge Council and one term as Mayor.