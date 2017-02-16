Warming trend should give way to more seasonal temps in next few days

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though rain is falling in February across the Peace Region, that form of precipitation might not last much longer.

Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau says that it appears as though the Peace is experiencing the tail end of the warming trend that has brought daytime highs in Fort St. John to hover around the ten degree mark. Charbonneau says that the warm flow of air that was caused by a Pineapple Express system that hit that South Coast late last week will move further to the east later today. She sayd that when that warmer air moves away, weekend highs should start to drop close to negative single digits, with colder temperatures early next week.

Charbonneau says that yesterday’s high of 10.5 degrees set a modern-day temperature record for the North Peace Airport, breaking 1991’s 7.4 degrees. Although, she says that the all-time record high in Fort St. John on February 15th dates back to 1917, when it hit 12.2 degrees.

Charbonneau also says that freezing rain isn’t as likely to occur through the afternoon and into the evening, as the warm air aloft seems to have displaced colder air near the ground that is required for freezing rain to occur. She says that forecasters are anticipating that this rain will change to snow late this afternoon and early this evening.