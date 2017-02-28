Warmer temperatures aren’t coming in March or April: Weather Network

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If you are sick of the cold temperatures and snow, it isn’t going away anytime soon.

Brad Rousseau, a meteorologist with the Weather Network, says Fort St. John and the surrounding area will see temperatures below seasonal averages throughout March and April.

“We are expecting the spring for you guys should continue to be below seasonal and it could be quite a bit below seasonal actually particularly when you head into March and the early part of April.”

Rousseau says when we head into May, we should start to see the cold ease off but temperatures could still be below seasonal.

Seasonal temperatures for our area usually sit around 8.2 degrees. March is usually 0 degrees while April sits at 9 and May hovers around 15 degrees. Rousseau says that we will be sitting 1 to 3 degrees below average.

When it comes to precipitation, Rousseau and the Weather Network are expecting normal amounts for the area.

“There won’t be too much in the rain department for March/April. May you see more rain with averages of 32 mm. March and April are still very much snow months for you guys and the average is about 30 cm for March and 12 cm for April. You should see about the average snowfall.”

With March here as of tomorrow, temperatures for the week are expected to remain frigid. No sign of Spring flowers just yet.