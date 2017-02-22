Vertical Slam registration event taking place this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Vertical Slam, though set to take place on June 10 this year, will be hosting a pre-registration event this weekend.

This year’s Vertical Slam at the Big Bam Ski Hill will feature a special Fitness Obstacle Course in addition to the 2.3 km, 5 km, or 10 km hike.

The proceeds from this year’s event will go to School District 60’s Hot Meal Programs.

The pre-registration event will take place this Saturday, February 25 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the Kids Arena/Field House, and will feature an Indoor Fitness Challenge as a sort of ‘demo of the obstacle course that will be featured in this year’s Vertical Slam. If you try the course and finish it, you will receive 10% off your registration.

For more information, visit http://www.bigbamverticalslam.ca/