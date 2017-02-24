Two stolen Lamborghinis recovered from Manning residence where AK-47 seized last week

MANNING, A.B. – Two stolen exotic supercars were recovered from a propertyy near Manning, Alberta on Wednesday – the same property where police seized numerous illegal weapons last week.
33 year-old Chad Wood was arrested at his property in Deadwood, Alberta on February 17th, after police seized 37 firearms along with a large amount of ammunition. Wood faces 32 charges in connection with the seizure of those weapons.
Due to the ongoing investigation the RCMP executed a second search warrant at Wood’s property on Wednesday, where they recovered two stolen Lamborghini Gallardos.
In addition to the firearms-related charges, Wood now faces two charges each of: Altering a Vehicle Identification Number, and Possession of property obtained by crime, along with a charge of Possession of cocaine.
Wood is due to make his first court appearance on Monday, February 27th in Peace River.