Two stolen Lamborghinis recovered from Manning residence where AK-47 seized last week

MANNING, A.B. – Two stolen exotic supercars were recovered from a propertyy near Manning, Alberta on Wednesday – the same property where police seized numerous illegal weapons last week.

33 year-old Chad Wood was arrested at his property in Deadwood, Alberta on February 17th, after police seized 37 firearms along with a large amount of ammunition. Wood faces 32 charges in connection with the seizure of those weapons.

Due to the ongoing investigation the RCMP executed a second search warrant at Wood’s property on Wednesday, where they recovered two stolen Lamborghini Gallardos.

One of two stolen Lamborghinis recovered in Manning, Alberta on Wednesday. Photo by RCMP

In addition to the firearms-related charges, Wood now faces two charges each of: Altering a Vehicle Identification Number, and Possession of property obtained by crime, along with a charge of Possession of cocaine.

Wood is due to make his first court appearance on Monday, February 27th in Peace River.