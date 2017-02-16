Travellers advised to avoid side roads in North Peace: YRB

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Yellowhead Road & Bridge has issued an advisory for side roads in the North Peace and are advising travellers to avoid side roads.

Curtis McKay, Quality Manager with YRB, said in an email this morning that rain and warm temperatures are creating the slick roads.

“The rain and melting snow, along with rising temperatures are producing slippery conditions. Side roads which have compact snow and low traffic volumes are particularly slippery. The rainfall and warm temperatures is drawing frost out of the ground and creating a crust of ice on side roads, along with ponding water. Aggregate is washing off the compact due to the rain and frost coming out of the ground is causing compact to stay frozen rather than break up. Conditions will be challenging on side roads until the rain stops.”

If you are planning on travelling on the side roads, you are asked to drive with extreme caution and allow extra space for travel and stopping distances.

Tonight, YRB says they are expecting a chance of more freezing rain along with heavy, wet snow.

“Accumulations are expected to be minimal, however, please continue to travel with caution overnight. Our crews are out plowing, sanding/salting and ice blading and will continue to work throughout the night.”

If you have questions, concerns or want to report a road hazard, please contact YRB toll free 24/7 at 1-888-883-6688. Also stay up to date on road conditions by checking DriveBC.