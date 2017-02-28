Trackers undefeated in last seven games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers are now undefeated in seven straight games, and can lock up 3rd place in the NAMHL Bouchier Division this weekend.

The Trackers played their final regular season game in Dawson Creek last Friday, hosting the MLAC Leafs. It was the Leafs that scored first just over six minutes into Friday night’s game. Though the Trackers managed to outshoot the Leafs 16-7, they trailed by a point after the opening frame. In the second, Northeast BC’s offence finally managed to crack MLAC’s netminder. Connor Kindrat tied things up just three minutes into the first period, assisted by Jayden PIket and Keenan Halverson. The Trackers defence began to allow a few more shots on net, and with 29 seconds left, MLAC scored short-handed to restore their one goal lead going into the second intermission.

The Trackers bounced back in the third, as Nick Vanderploeg tied things up on the power play with 13:06 left on a feed from Jeridyn Loewen and Nathan Bragg. Brandon Clark stopped 33 shots in Friday’s effort as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Coach David Johnston said that the Trackers didn’t have their best game of the season Friday, though they were also missing several key players after the previous weekend’s three game road trip. Looking at next weekend, the Trackers will be facing a tough opponent in the Whitecourt Wolverines, who are tied for first in the Bouchier Division with 45 points. Whitecourt previously beat Northeast BC in a two-game home stand during the week before Christmas, though that doesn’t faze Johnston.

“We’re in the toughest division in the league. We’re comfortable we can beat anyone if we play as well as we’re capable of,” said Johnston. “The one thing we know is they’re good, and we’re gonna have to be at the top of our game to compete with them. That’ll be the challenge in just preparing our guys this week.”

The Trackers host the Whitecourt Wolverines in Fort St. John for their final two regular season games this weekend. Johnston says that currently, the first game will take place Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, and Sunday at 10:00 a.m. at the North Peace Arena. Johnston added that they are working to have Saturday afternoon’s game moved to the NPA, though that has yet to be confirmed.