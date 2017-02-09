Trackers get big wins in weekend action

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers got a pair of big wins last weekend, as they played both on alternate home ice and on the road.

Last Saturday the Trackers hosted the Camrose Vikings at the Dawson Creek Memorial Arena. Brandon Clark looked solid in net in the first, though he was only tested six times as Northeast BC’s defence looked equally in control of the game. It took until the second period for the Trackers to get on the scoreboard. Connor Kindrat made it 1-0 with 2:49 left in the frame, assisted by Nick Vanderploeg. Twenty seconds later, Canrose was assessed a Bench Minor Penalty that would prove costly. Less than thirty seconds into the power play, Aiden Craig-Steele made it 2-0 on a feed from Jeridyn Loewen and Joel Bourgeois.

The Vikings would move to within one with just 39 seconds left in the third, but the Trackers’ defence would hold the line to seal the deal 2-1.

On Sunday, the Trackers headed to Peace River for a game against the Royals, who sit in 4th place in the NAMHL. Clark once again looked solid in net, letting in only once goal in the second period due to a screen in front of the net. Down 1-0 after forty minutes, the Trackers would respond just 16 seconds into the third. Nick Vanderploeg tied the game assisted by Connor Kindrat and Keenan Halverson. It was a defensive battle for both teams in the third, but the Trackers would end up winning the offensive battle. Cooper Willms scored the eventual game winner with 1:59 left, on a pass from Ethan Lindberg and Aiden Craig-Steele.

The Trackers will be in Dawson Creek this weekend for a game against the Lloydminster Blazers. Puck drops at the Memorial Arena on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.