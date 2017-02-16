Threat from social media cause of Dr. Kearney Middle School being secured: School District 60

UPDATE: Fort St. John RCMP confirm that the hold and secure has been lifted. No imminent threat to students and public at this time. They are continuing to investigate.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After news this morning that police have attended Dr. Kearney Middle school to respond to an incident, School District 60 says the situation stemmed from a threat.

Dave Sloan, Superintendent with School District 60, says the school was placed in a hold and secure due to a threat that was received on social media.

“We became aware of a potential threat situation made on social media and are working with authorities, obviously the RCMP to determine if there is any credibility to that potential threat.”

Sloan said that the situation on social media was made aware to school administration and School District 60’s threat analysis protocol was initiated.

“We are confident with the police on site that there is minimal risk to students but it is one of the precautionary steps that needs to be taken to keep everyone safe.”

Details of what the threat entailed or who was involved were not available.