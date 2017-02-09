Thomas Rhett and Brett Young heading to Dawson Creek May 5

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – One of Rolling Stone’s most anticipated tours of this year just became more explosive as GRAMMY nominee Thomas Rhett extends his first-ever headlining 2017 HOME TEAM TOUR to make a stop in Dawson Creek.

Thomas Rhett will bring his show and opener Brett Young to The Encana Events Centre Friday May 5, 2017. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday February 17 at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca and by phone at 1-877-339-8499.

You can also listen to Moose FM each weekday up until Thursday February 16, for your chance to beat the box office with Reeling for Rhett. Listen for your cue to call six times a day and when you call, you’ll get to play Reeling for Rhett. You will go fishing with Thomas Rhett and you could win tickets to the show, his new CD, other amazing prizes or like any good fishing trip, you could come up empty.

