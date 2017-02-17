Third annual Health and Wellness Expo takes place in Dawson Creek tomorrow

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The third annual Health and Wellness Expo will stop in Dawson Creek tomorrow.

The Expo starts at 10:00 am and takes place at the Encana Events Centre.

The Expo is presented by the Dawson Creek Health Food Centre. Organizers say this is shaping up to be the biggest Expo since it began three years ago.

There will be over 50 exhibits from all over the Peace sharing their tips and products on how to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

Throughout the event there will free demo’s, fitness classes and a speakers series on the main stage sponsored by the Dawson Creek & District Chamber of Commerce.

For a full schedule of events and more information, visit: http://www.dawsoncreekeventscentre.com/events/detail/3rd-annual-health-and-wellness-expo