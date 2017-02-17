Team Tardi falls to Team Korea, gets win against Team China at World Curling Juniors

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA — Sterling Middleton; brothers Tyler and Jordan Tardi; and Nicholas Meister, who are representing Canada at the 2017 VoIP Defender World Junior Curling Championships, had their first loss in the tournament last night.

Playing against a tough opponent in the form of the host Korea, Team Tardi had to fight an uphill battle as the Korean team took full advantage of starting with the hammer, scoring three in the first end. After a blank in the second, the Canadians were only able to settle for a single point in the third. It was a back-and-forth battle in the middle of the curling match, as both teams traded four two-point ends. After the Koreans scored a single point in the eighth, they stole a point in the ninth, at which point skip Tyler Tardi conceded the game, with the final score 9-5 for Korea.

Team Tardi did however bounce back as they dominated their third game against Team China. Getting the hammer in the first end, Team Tardi scored a single in the first end, then stole for two in the second to take a 3-0 lead. Though the Chinese got on the board with one point in the third end, Team Tardi blanked the fourth, got a point in the fifth, and stole another two points in the sixth and seventh ends to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Though China halved Canada’s lead in the eighth end, Team Tardi shut down their opponents, who conceded the game after the ninth end with the final score of 7-3 for Canada.

Sterling Middleton and the rest of Team Tardi are back in action to play three games this weekend. Team Canada will be taking on Italy on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.*, before playing two games on Sunday. The Canadians will be playing the team from the United States on Sunday at 3:00 a.m.*, and the Norwegians at 10:00 p.m.*

* All game times are Mountain Standard Time.