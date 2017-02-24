Team Tardi eliminated at World Juniors by Norway in a tiebreaker

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA — Sterling Middleton and the rest of Team Tardi sadly won’t be playing any more games at the 2017 World Junior Curling Championships.

After going 6-3 in the round robin of the tournament, Team Canada played a tiebreaker against Team Norway to determine which of the two teams would face Scotland in the semi-final.

It was Canada that got the hammer at the start of yesterday’s game, and Team Tardi jumped out to an early lead as they scored two in the first end, and stole a point in the second. However, the Norwegians answered right back with three points in the third end to tie things up before stealing in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.

Canada briefly regained a one point lead in the fifth end, but Norway rallied with another three points to take a two point lead at the conclusion on the seventh end. In the eighth, Canada tied the game once again at seven apiece, but the Norwegians had a much stronger game compared to their previous loss to the Canadians in the round robin. After blanking the ninth end, Norway knocked out all Canadian rocks with the last stone of the tenth to take the win 8-7.