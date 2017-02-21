Team Tardi beats Swiss at World Curling Juniors

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA — Sterling Middleton and the rest of Team Canada have maintained their hold on 2nd place in the round robin rankings at the 2017 World Junior Curling Championships at the venue of next year’s Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea.

Team Canada was in action earlier this morning against a team that went into today’s game with an identical record. It was Canada that would get the last rock in the first end against Team Switzerland, but they would only score one point to end the first. After blanking in the second end, the Swiss tied the Canadians 1-1 at the end of the third end.

Starting in the fourth end, the Swiss defence started to fall apart, as Middleton made a double takeout with his second rock of the end. Swiss skip Jan Hess missed a double takeout, and Tyler Tardi scored two for a Canadian two point lead. The Canadians then stole three in the fifth end to increase their lead to five. Team Canada added another two points in the seventh end, while the Swiss were only able to get two single point ends and conceded the game to Canada 8-3.

Middleton, brothers Jordan and Tyler Tardi, and Nicholas Meister are back in action tonight at 10:00 p.m. Fort St. John time to take on the team from Turkey. Tonight’s game will be streamed live on World Curling’s Youtube channel.