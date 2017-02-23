Team Canada to play in tiebreaker against Norway after loss to Scotland on Thursday

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA — Sterling Middleton and the rest of Team Tardi stepped off the ice at ten to six this morning after a heartbreaking loss, their third in the round robin at the World Junior Curling Championships.

Taking to the ice against Scotland this morning, Team Tardi battled the team from the land that invited the sport in a close back-and-forth game, their last in the round robin. Though Team Canada started with the hammer, it was Scotland that stole two in the first end. After 15 rocks in the second end Scotland had shot rock, but skip Tyler Tardi made a take-out to even things up. Scotland made the most of the hammer in the third end, jumping out to a 5-2 lead.

After blanking the fourth end, the Canadians narrowed the gap in the fifth, scoring two to make it 5-4 for the Scots. The two teams traded two point-ends in the sixth and seventh, before Scotland scored a single in the ninth end to lead 8-6. Facing defeat, Middleton drew in behind a Scottish guard near the Hog Line to give Canada shot rock. Scottish skip Cameron Bryce missed a raise takeout with his first rock, allowing Tyler Tardi to draw in and score two to force an extra end.

In the eleventh, Canada had shot rock for most of the end before Bryce made a successful takeout to give Scotland shot rock straddling the outside edge of the 8 Foot. With his last rock, Tyler Tardi tried to draw inside the Scottish stone, but sadly landed his rock just a couple inches too far from the button. With that, Scotland took the game 9-8 after an extra end.

With the loss, Canada ended up tied with Scotland, Norway, and Team U.S.A. with a 6-3 record in the round robin. Due to their losses against Scotland and the United States, Canada will play Norway in a tiebreaker this afternoon at 5:00 Fort St. John time. The winner of that tiebreaker will play Scotland in the semi-finals Friday morning at 3:00.