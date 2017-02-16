Team Canada leads Men’s Round Robin at World Curling Juniors

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA – Sterling Middleton and the rest of Team Tardi are doing a fantastic job so far of representing Canada at the 2017 VoIP Defender World Junior Curling Championships in Gangneung, South Korea.

Team Canada, comprised of Middleton, brothers Tyler and Jordan Tardi, and Nicholas Meister, defeated Team Sweden during the first draw of the Round Robin last night. After Sweden got a single in the first end, Team Tardi answered back with a double in the second.

Though Sweden jumped out to a 4-2 lead after three ends, Tardi answered back with three of their own in the fourth to restore their two point lead. Sweden only managed another four points all game, while Canada outgunned the Swedes with a pair of two-points ends and an additional three points in the ninth to win in 10 ends.

The Fort St. John native and his teammates will be back in action this afternoon at 5:00 to take on the host Korea, before playing China on Friday morning at 3:00 Mountain Time.