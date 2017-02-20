Team Canada goes 2-1 at Curling World Juniors over the weekend

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA – Team Tardi, featuring Fort St. John’s Sterling Middleton and representing Canada at the 2017 VoIP Defender World Junior Curling Championships, went 2-1 this past weekend.

The Canadians played a solid game against Team Italy in the fifth draw of the Men’s tournament on Saturday afternoon Fort St. John time. It was all Canada from the get-go as Team Tardi scored four points in the first end, then stole for three in the second to jump out to a 7-0 lead. Though the Italians would score a single point back-to-back in the third and fourth ends, Team Tardi scored two to end the sixth, at which point Italy conceded defeat.

In their first game on Sunday against the United States, not much happened to begin with despite the Americans starting with the hammer. After blanking both the first and second ends, Team USA scored two points in the third end, then stole a point to end the fourth end. Team Tardi answered back with a pair in the fifth end to pull to within one, but the cycle of the first four ends repeated itself, with no points scored in the sixth and seventh ends, and Team USA scoring another pair in the eighth. After the Americans stole one in the ninth, skip Tyler Tardi conceded the game to give the U.S. the 6-2 victory.

Looking to bounce back in Sunday’s second game, Team Canada trounced the Norwegians 8-5 in ten ends, capped off by stealing for two to end the tenth. The win moved Canada tied for second place in the Men’s round robin rankings with Norway, behind host South Korea’s 6-0 record.

Middleton and the rest of Team Tardi will be back in action on Tuesday as they take on Team Switzerland. The game starts at 3:00 a.m. Fort St. John time and will be streamed live on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/WorldCurlingTV.