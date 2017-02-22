Team Canada beats Turkey to stay in 2nd place at World Junior Curling Championships

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA – Sterling Middleton and the rest of Team Tardi are only one win behind the top team at the 2017 VoIP Defender World Junior Curling Championships.

Team Canada played their penultimate game of the round robin last night against the team from Turkey. It was a nailbiter of a curling match, as Team Canada had the hammer in the first end, but didn’t take advantage of it until the second end, when skip Tyler Tardi drew for a single point. After a blank end in the third, the Turks took command of the board, scoring three points in the fourth.

However, the Canadians weren’t done yet, responding with two points in the fifth end to tie the game at three. Though the Turks took another one point lead in the following end, Team Canada scored one point in the seventh, then stole another in the eighth to regain the lead.

The Turks rallied after a blank ninth end to tie things up at five apiece and force an extra end. Team Canada would wind up walking away with the win, scoring two points in the eleventh end for a 7-5 victory.

Team Tardi will be playing their final game of the World Junior round robin early tomorrow morning. The Canadians will be facing the fifth-ranked Team Scotland on Thursday morning at 3:00 Fort St. John time. The game will be streamed live on the World Curling Federation YouTube channel.