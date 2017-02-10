Taylor Bridge welding to take place next week

TAYLOR, B.C. – Yellowhead Road & Bridge is advising motorists that welding will take place on the Taylor Bridge from February 13th to 18th.

The repairs will take place Monday to Friday from 7:00 pm to 3:30 am.

The bridge will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic with delays of up to 20 minutes. A pilot vehicle, along with traffic control personnel, will be in place to control traffic.

They are also advising motorists to drive with caution as there will be a large number of personnel on the bridge both welding and marking welds.

