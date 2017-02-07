Sum 41 and Papa Roach coming to Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Sum 41, Papa Roach, Danko Jones and Bleeker will all be at the Encana Events Centre on Wednesday April 12, 2017.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. MST. Tickets are priced at $59.00 and $49.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus locations at the Encana Events Centre. Presented by 101.5 The Bear.

