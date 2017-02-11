Strong winds could cause issues for High on Ice Winter Fest

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St John says the expected high winds this weekend could cause problems for the High on Ice Winter Fest.

In a press release Saturday morning, the City says that if wind speeds reach 50 km/h some of the structures in the park will have to be knocked down due to safety concerns. Saturday morning Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the B.C. Peace. The forecast calls for wind gusts by Sunday morning of up to 90 km/h.

The wind may also cause events to be cancelled.The City will post event updates on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortstjohn

We will also post updates on our Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/energeticcity and on our website.