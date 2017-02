DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The SPCA is set to unveil plans for a new SPCA centre in Dawson Creek.

On March 3, BC SPCA chief executive officer Craig Daniell and Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier and Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead will gather for the official unveiling of plans for the new BC SPCA South Peace Community Animal Centre in Dawson Creek.

They will also be presenting the architect’s rendering of the new facility.

More details are expected to be released at the event on March 3.