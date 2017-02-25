Snow causing delays on the South Taylor Hill

UPDATE: As of 5:30, the Hill is clear in both directions.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Expect delays on the South Taylor Hill.

Due to the snow, Highway 97 is reduced to single lane alternating traffic near the top of the South Taylor Hill.

According to eyewitnesses traffic is still moving in the area, but motorists should use caution and expect delays.

Here is a tweet from the Ministry of Transportation.

#BCHwy97 Single lane alternating near #TaylorBC expect delays and drive with caution — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) February 25, 2017