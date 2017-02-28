Slayer bring 2017 tour to Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Slayer will bring their 2017 Tour to Dawson Creek and the Encana Events Centre.

There are many perilous ways one can spend time off – Volcano-boarding down Cerro Negro, Nicaragua’s active volcano, or maybe bungee jumping from a helicopter over the bubbling crater of Chile’s Villarrica volcano. How about a visit to Sao Paulo’s Snake Island, home of some 4000 golden lancehead vipers whose venom can melt human flesh, or shark diving without a cage in South Africa. But nothing is quite as hazardous or risky as a night in the pit at a Slayer concert. Add to that the ferociousness of Lamb of God and Behemoth, and you’ve got a Satan-approved triple bill of Biblical proportions.

The six-week expedition will rage across North America beginning July 12 in Bemidji, MN, winding up in Phoenix, AZ on August 20. Slayer and Lamb of God will also play Wisconsin’s Rock Fest 2017 (7/13) and Rock USA 2017 (7/15), and then meet up with Behemoth at the Chicago Open Air Festival on July 16. They will stop in Dawson Creek, BC on Monday, August 14 at the Encana Events Centre. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 3; log on to www.slayer.net/tour for all purchasing details.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. MST. Tickets are priced at $89.00 and $79.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus locations at the Encana Events Centre.