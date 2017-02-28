Six charged in Grande Prairie with stealing police bait car

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are warning would-be criminals that if you steal a vehicle, or enter it to steal items inside, it may be a “bait vehicle.”

The Grande Prairie RCMP recently completed a six week operation with a bait vehicle. As property crime is a policing priority, the Grande Prairie RCMP has been placing a “bait vehicle” in strategic locations around the Swan City.

In the six weeks of the operation, six individuals were charged with a number of vehicle theft-related and other charges.

26 year-old Jake Snow of Grande Prairie has been charged with Theft of Motor Vehicle. He remains in custody until his court appearance on March 6th.

37 year-old Grande Prairie resident Amanda Kanyo has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property over $5000. She is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

22 year-old Hythe resident Crysta Desjarlais has been charged with one count each of Theft of Motor Vehicle, Failing to Comply with a Recognizance.

22 year-old Nathan Landry of Grande Prairie has been charged with: Theft of Motor Vehicle and Mischief under $5000. Landry has not been located and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

27 year-old Grande Prairie resident Tyler Lannigan faces a total of ten charges, including Flight from Police and Obstruction.

A 17 year old male youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with stealing a vehicle and mischief under $5,000.

“We are trying to deter this type of criminal activity in our community,” says Cpl Shawn Graham, Grande Prairie Community Policing, “This is an excellent initiative to bring individuals involved in auto theft before the courts.”

If you have information which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at(780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).