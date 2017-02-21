Senior Flyers looking to bounce back on home ice tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers will be looking to bounce back in their second round playoff series against the Spirit River Rangers on home ice tonight.

After winning the season series against the Rangers 4-1, the Flyers have now lost two straight to Spirit River in the post-season. The Flyers fell to the Rangers 8-3 at the North Peace Arena last Thursday night, and 7-3 on the road in Spirit River last Saturday.

The Flyers will be looking to maximise home-team advantage tonight at the North Peace Arena in Game 3 of the NPHL West Division Final. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.