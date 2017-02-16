Science World is coming to the Peace Region

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Science World will be bringing its unique and entertaining science shows to Peace Region next week, sponsored by BC Hydro.

Science World’s On The Road team will be in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and other Peace Region communities between February 20 and March 3, visiting schools and participating in a Community Science Celebration on March 4.

“BC Hydro is proud to be a sponsor of Science World’s On The Road tour—a program geared towards engaging northern communities with shows, demonstrations and challenges,” said Cynthia Dyson, Director of Corporate and Marketing Communications, BC Hydro. “We’re excited to be part of the initial conversation in inspiring future science and technology leaders, while educating the community about electrical safety.”

Science World’s travelling team visits over 30,000 students each year at schools outside the Lower Mainland who might not otherwise have a chance to visit Science World’s main location in Vancouver.

In addition to the school shows, the team will also be presenting four workshops in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek:

The High School Leadership Workshop at North Peace Secondary School on February 20 The ‘Big Science for Little Hands’ Workshop for Early Childhood Educators at the South Peace Child Care Resource and Referral Centre, in Dawson Creek on February 28 The Surprising Science Workshop on the Lakeview Learning Centre in Dawson Creek on March 1 The ‘Opening the Door’ teen networking event at Dawson Creek Secondary on March 2

The team will wrap up its trip to the Peace Region with a presentation at the Community Science Celebration. The free community event will include eye-popping shows, demonstrations and challenges, along with an opportunity to meet all the people in the community doing cool science, technology, engineering and math every day.

The Community Science Celebration is taking place at the Fort St. John campus of Northern Lights College on Saturday, March 4th from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.