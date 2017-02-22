School District 60 amends 2016/17 Annual Budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 made some changes to the 2016/17 Annual Budget and released the changes made recently.

There weren’t many major changes. There was a slight decrease in the Estimated Revenue changed from $61,277,387 to $60,946,073.

They do receive approximately $59,957,973 in Total Provincial Grants in the Amended Annual Budget. The original budget had that number slated at $60,215,318.

They are expecting to receive more Investment Income in the Amended Budget. The number went from $80,000 in the original budget to $120,000 in the Amended Budget.

When it comes to salaries, benefits and operating costs, 87.2% of the districts operating budget is spend on salaries and benefits.

Salaries total $43,182,418 while benefits total $10,278,489 for a combined total of $53,460,907. 12.8% of the operating budget is spend on services and supplies the District says.

Instruction does take a large part of total expenditures in the district. 80.9% of total expenditures is spent on instruction. District Administration entails 3.3%, Operations and Maintenance totals 10.5% while Transportation and Housing entails 5.3%.

The Amended Annual Budget Bylaw for 2016/17 totals: $69,712,002.