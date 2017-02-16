All school buses in the South Peace cancelled because of icy side roads

UPDATE: Five school bus runs in the North Peace have been either partially or completely cancelled this morning. A list of cancellations can be found here.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — School District 59 has cancelled all school buses in the South Peace.

SD 59 Transportation Manager Keith Trail says that school bus runs were cancelled in both Dawson Creek and Chetwynd because of treacherous road conditions. Trail explained that though highways in the Peace are in good shape, many rural roads that were previously covered with compact snow turned to sheets of ice overnight after rain fell across the Region.

Trail says that schools are still open, and that highway crews will be working to get side roads passable so that buses can run tomorrow.

Peace River North School bus dispatcher Terry Cowell confirmed that no buses have been cancelled in the North Peace.