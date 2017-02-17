All school buses in Peace Region except Chetwynd cancelled this morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — All school buses across the entire B.C. Peace Region, with the exception of buses serving the Chetwynd area, are cancelled this morning.

School District 60 school bus dispatcher Terry Cowell says that side roads across the North Peace continue to be a problem this morning, as rain continues to fall on compact snow-covered roads, turning them to sheets of ice. Cowell says that unlike yesterday morning, all SD 60 buses are cancelled today for both the morning and afternoon runs.

School District 59 Transportation Manager Keith Trail says that all buses serving Dawson Creek area schools are also cancelled this morning, due to side roads being covered with either ice or mud. Trail says that as of 6:15 this morning buses serving the Chetwynd area appear to be running on schedule, but that that could change as Chetwynd buses don’t depart the bus yard until closer to 7:00.