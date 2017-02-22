Ride-on mower stolen from Dawson Creek business

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are seeking public assistance to locate a stolen trailer and ride-on lawnmower that was taken from a business in the 200 block of 115th Avenue in Dawson Creek.

On Tuesday, a black Snowbear trailer with BC License Plate #2608 1U was stolen from a gated compound sometime between 3:00 and 4:00 in the morning. A 2015 John Deere Z445 EZtrak Lawn Tractor was on the trailer at the time of the theft and is also missing.

Police are asking anyone having any information on this theft to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.