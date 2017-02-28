Reports of an explosion near Prince George found to be controlled

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — A controlled explosion at a quarry caused the Prince George RCMP to have a busier than usual Monday evening.

At approximately 8:30 on Monday night, the Prince George RCMP began receiving calls reporting a possible explosion near the North Nechako area of Prince George. Although many people reported hearing and even feeling an explosion, no one was able to provide a location.

Police immediately descended upon the area and searched for any signs of an explosion for an hour and a half, but were not able to find anything unusual or suspicious.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., police received and confirmed a report that the explosion was a controlled blast at a quarry off Otway Road.

The Prince George RCMP say that they will not be investigating further.