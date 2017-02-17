Report of several tanker trucks in the ditch on Mile 73 Road with RCMP on scene

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Rain falling across the Peace Region is reportedly still causing trouble for motorists navigating side roads.

energeticcity.ca received a news tip Friday morning that there are currently at least four tanker trucks that have slid into the ditch on the Mile 73 Rd. According to the report, the RCMP are currently on scene directing traffic. Police are said to only be allowing vehicles as large as pickup trucks to access the road, and are not allowing large commercial vehicles.

This is a developing story, and we will have updates as they are made available.