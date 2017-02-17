News Ticker

Report of several tanker trucks in the ditch on Mile 73 Road with RCMP on scene

February 17, 2017 Chris Newton News 0

An eyewitness photo of several large commercial vehicles that have slid into the ditch on the Mile 73 Rd. north of Fort St. John. Photo submitted by Mike Eady

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Rain falling across the Peace Region is reportedly still causing trouble for motorists navigating side roads.

energeticcity.ca received a news tip Friday morning that there are currently at least four tanker trucks that have slid into the ditch on the Mile 73 Rd. According to the report, the RCMP are currently on scene directing traffic. Police are said to only be allowing vehicles as large as pickup trucks to access the road, and are not allowing large commercial vehicles.

This is a developing story, and we will have updates as they are made available.

