Reduce your energy consumption and receive $50 reward: BC Hydro

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro is encouraging residents in B.C. to join Team Power Smart members by making a pledge to reduce their home’s electricity use by 10%. If you meet the requirement, you can receive a $50 reward.

The program launched back in 2008 and since then, 46,000 Team Power Smart members have completed the reduction challenge.

If you want to sign up, all you have to do is sign into your online account. Once you have signed in, you can sign your commitment to reduce your household electricity usage by 10% over 12 months. Once 12 months are up, you will receive your $50 reward if you completed the reduction challenge successfully.

To help customers achieve their goal, BC Hydro is reminding customers there are simple ways to save power throughout the year.

Make the switch to ENERGY STAR LED bulbs that use at least 75% less energy than incandescent lighting.

Install a programmable thermostat to manage heating and save 15% in energy costs.

Unplug unused electronics or use an advanced power bar to manage standby power that can account for 10% of home energy use.